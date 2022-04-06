Volleyball 2022 Super Cup : OFFA VC, Kwara United record second consecutive wins (PICTURES)

OFFA VC and Kwara United VC have recorded their second consecutive wins at the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup ongoing in Lagos on Tuesday.

OFFA VC pummeled Kano Pillars 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-16) in style in front of a shocked crowd while Kwara United VC beat Wikki Spikers of Bauchi in a five set thriller (25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 20-25, 15-12) at the indoor hall of the National Stadium.

The Head Coach of OFFA VC, Suleiman Ajiegbe told newsmen that he was not surprised with the victory of 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League Champions.

He recalled that OFFA VC beat Kano Pillars 3-1 (major sets) at the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

He said, “The boys showed commitment during the game and you could see they gave all their best against Kano Pillars. Our mission was simply to beat Kano Pillars and send a signal to other clubs.

“OFFA VC dedicates the victory to Allah because all power belongs to him”.

In the men’s last match, Nigeria Customs Service pipped Kada Kings 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23) in what could have turned out to be an upset.

It took the experience of National team players, Matthew Ejeh, Sunny Akapson and Princewill Okoi to turn the tides in favor of Nigeria Customs Service after losing the first set.

Day 4 Fixtures:

OFFA VC v Kwara United (men) 11am

Wikki Spikers of Bauchi v Kada Kings (men) 1pm

Kano Pillars v Nigeria Customs Service (men) 3pm

Nigeria Immigration Service v Nigeria Customs Service (women) 4pm