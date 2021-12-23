Volleyball: Galadima commends Kano Pillars over victory

The executive chairman Kano State Sports Commission Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima has applauded the effort of the victorious Kano Pillars Volley team for emerging winner of the just concluded National Volleyball Premier league.

Alhaji Galadima made commendation when he received the players ,officials and technical crew of the team in his office yesterday

The chairman explained that ‘’ today you made history which indicates that Kano state . reaffirmed its name of leading in the spirit of volleyball in Nigeria by wining the trophy and other laurels during the championship which took place in Abuja recently.

Alhaji Galadima who watched the team while playing that it was interesting to note that when they engaged Nigeria Customs and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps [NSCDC] they were expected to give Pillars a tough time but they stood their ground and pummeled them to submission.

‘’I tried to see the state executive governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to inform him about the victory but network was bad and attempted to see him on Tuesday the governor was presiding over the weekly state executive council meeting but then he promised to take the players and technical crew plus the officials to government house with a view make an official presentation to the governor and shake hands with him so that he appreciates them more.

He told the players and technical crew that this was the begging pointing out that they have a task a ahead of them being that thy will represent Nigeria in the fourth coming Continental championship and the Super 4 next and charged them to tight up their belt to make Kano state and Nigeria proud by been a good ambassador of the country.

Earlier, the state director of sports, Dr. Bashir Maizare said Kano state won the trophy 22years ago in Gumel ,Jigawa state and expressed his appreciation and excitement over the victory .

In his remarks the chief coach of the team Mr. Mosses Baba Musa said the boys played with team spirit and dedication through the motivation they received from the state government and the commission’s chairman that were the factor responsible for their victory.

