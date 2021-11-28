Volleyball : Kada Kings, Kwara United win division one league

Kada Kings of Kaduna state and Kwara United VC have emerged winner of the male and female category of the National Volleyball Division One League.

The 2021 National Division 1 League played at the indoor of the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja came to an end with style as Kwara United ended the unbeaten run of Kada Kings.

Kada Kings lost for the first time in the league to Kwara United VC 2-3 (25-13, 26-24, 21-25, 21-25, 13-15).

The Head Coach of Kada Kings of Kaduna, David Jonathan, said his players were carried away with the two first sets they won.

“Kudos to Kwara United the really fought well to win the game, this is the only one match we lost in the league with that we are still the winner.

“My boys did well in all their matches, now we need to start preparing for premier immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, the coach of Kwara United VC, Adewale Gbadamosi, said he was happy that they won the last match against Kada Kings.

“People have been calling Kada Kings unbearable so we wanted to prove them wrong by defeating them which is what we did.

“My boys were determined to win this match and they did. We camp for one month training morning and evening, my players were fit for the league.

“We will go back home and fortify the team with two to three players ahead of the premier league next year,” he said.

In the female category, only two teams featured – Zamfara Queens and Kwara United VC babes.

Kwara United defeated Zamfara Babes 3-0 (25-17 25-20 25-23) to emerge champion of the female category.

In the female league , Kwara United female team, won the league, with prize money of N300,000 while Zamfara Queens with second position received a prize money of N250, 000.

In male category, Kada Kings finished first with a prize of N400, 000; Kwara United male team finished second with a prize winning of N300,000, the third position Wikki Spikers of Bauchi 250,000.

Kada Kings finished first position with total of 40 points, Kwara United finished second total of 33 points, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi finished third with 31 points, Sparkans VC of Yola fourth with 27 points.

A total of 10 teams are participated in the league, eight male teams and two female teams.

They are Kada Kings of Kaduna, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi, Kwara United, ABM of Kastina, Oluyole Spikers of Oyo, Spartans Spikers of Yola, Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto and Equity Spikers of Kebbi are the men’s team.

The only two female teams are Kwara United and Zamfara Babes.

