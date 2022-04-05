Volleyball: Kwara United shock Kano Pillars as 2022 Super Cup gains momentum (PICTURES)

Kwara United VC have defeated 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League Champion, Kano Pillars 3-2 (17-25, 27-25, 25-23, 21-25, 19-17) on Day 2 of the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup in Lagos state.

An elated head coach of Kwara United, Adewale Badamosi, praised his players for their relentless efforts during the game.

Badamosi revealed that the win against defending Champions means Kwara United stand a chance of surviving in this year’s Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

He said his team will build on the win and take every match seriously.

Badamosi said, “I am very excited with this win because we did not only beat a Premier League team but the winners of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League.

“Most people did not give us a chance of winning after we lost our first match to Kada Kings but I worked on the morale of the players and you can see the result”.

In the men’s second game, OFFA VC fought hard to beat Kada Kings 3-2 (21-15, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13) in a keenly contested match.

COAS Spikers beat Nigeria Immigration Service 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-12) to record their second straight victory in the women’s category of the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Super Cup in Lagos.

Day three Fixtures of the 2022 Nigeria Volleyball 🏐 Super Cup:

Men

Kano Pillars v OFFA VC (1pm)

Kwara United VC v Wikki Spikers of Bauchi (3pm)

Kada Kings v Nigeria Customs Service (5pm)