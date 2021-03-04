Volleyball Nations Cup: CAVB regrets Egypt’s absence due to Covid

As the 2021 Africa U-18 Girls and U-19 boys Volleyball Nations Cup tournaments gets underway in Abuja, the confederation of Africa volleyball, CAVB and the Nigerian Volleyball Federation, NVBF have expressed regret over the inability of the Egyptian teams to honour the tournament because of COVID-19.

CAVB delegate, Bai dodon Jallow and NVBF President Musa nimrod who both expressed their dismay to the development at the technical committee meeting and competition draw urged participating teams to compete fairly and ensure that they abide by the preventive measures of the pandemic.

After indicating the interest to participate at both tournaments, Some players in Egypt’s squad returned positive tests few hours to their departure from Cairo to Nigeria.

The limited time for isolation automatically ruled them out of the tournament to further shrink the number of participating teams for both competitions to just 7 as against 14.

On his part the president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel who doubles as the president CAVB U-19 control board assured a level playing ground to all participating nations.

Nigeria, Morocco, Cameroon and the Gambia will compete in the boys U-19 while the U-18 girls cup will be completed for among, Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroun.

At stake is two qualification spot each for the U-18 girls World Cup in Mexico and the under -19 boys World Cup in Iran.

