Volleyball Nat’l Division 1 League: Katsina’s ABM fight back to record first win

ABM of Kastina fought back to edge Oluyole Spikers of Oyo state in five set thriller to record their first victory at the ongoing 2021 Volleyball National Division 1 League in Abuja.



ABM with an impressive performance defeated Oluyole Spikers 3-2 (26-28, 28-26, 24-26, 25-21, 15-2)a highly entertaining match decided at the indoor sports hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium, Package B on Thursday.



Oluyole Spikers showed supremacy during the first set but ABM of Kastina stole the game by eventually winning the second, third and fourth sets with their attacking brilliance.

The Head Coach of ABM of Kastina, Tajudeen Abbas, while speaking after the game, expressed happiness over his first win at the National Division 1 League.



Abbas attributed the poor run of his team to lack of motivation and psychological trauma.

He said, “I thank God over the victory against Oluyole Spikers of Oyo state; this is just the beginning of our win but my preparations is against next season National Division 1 League.

We are coming with full force by God’s grace.

“My team deserves this win against Oluyole Spikers. The team would have defeated the Oyo boys by 3-0 but they were too playful in the court. The boys are psychological down because of the challenges they are passing through during this division 1; they are not even sure of what they will eat after this win.”



Abbas said ABM of Kastina will give Kada Kings a good fight when they clash on Friday.

“Our game against Kada Kings is going to be a tough one. The boys will put all their physical and tactical skills in play,” he said.



Day 6 results:

Kada Kings (Kaduna) v Caliphate Spikers (Sokoto) 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-19)

ABM (Kastina) v Oluyole Spikers (Oyo state) 3-2 (26-28, 28-26, 24-26, 25-21, 15-2)

Kwara United VC v Spartans VC (Adamawa) 3-1 (21-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-21)

Day 7 Fixtures

Oluyole Spikers vs Kwara United VC (2pm)

Kada Kings v ABM (4pm)

Wikki Spikers (Bauchi) vs Spartans VC (6pm)