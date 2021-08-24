Volleyball: Nigeria beaten by India at U19 World Championship

Two-time African Champion, Nigeria lost to India 3-1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24) in their opening match at the ongoing 2021 FIVB U19 Boys Volleyball World Volleyball Championship in Iran on Tuesday.



According to statistics, Nigeria’s Opposite Hitter, Abdulquadri Jaiyeola, was Nigeria best scorer with 15 points followed by Michael Abari, with 14 points.



In the match skills, Nigeria had 52 digs, 94 reception and 133 sets.

The African Champion had 57 attack, 13 blocks, 32 opponent errors and 87 points in total.

The Head Coach of Nigeria U19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed, said the team will focus on how to beat Poland in their next match on Wednesday.

Mohammed said his team will learn from the defeat against India and focus correcting mistakes observed against India.



He said, “The match against India was a very painful loss. We had the mindset of beating the Asian team but the game went to them at the end of the day.



“We are now focused on our game against Poland tomorrow; the boys will not show any respect for the European side.



“Our mistakes noticed against India will be corrected before our next game. I want to thank everyone back home for their support and I assure you that we will not disappoint you”.