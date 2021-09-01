Volleyball: Nigeria records first win at World Championship

Nigeria beat Cuba 3-2 (25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13) to record her first win at the ongoing FIVB U19 Boys World Championship in Iran on Wednesday.

The Head Coach of Nigeria Volleyball Team, Sani Mohammed, said Nigeria became the second African country to beat Cuba at any World Championship.

Mohammed said his mission will be to surpass his previous record where he finished 14th position at the World Championship two years ago.

Sani Mohammed said, “It was not easy because we led the game by 2-0 major set and along the line, they met us 2-2 before we won.

“We did not have too many good training matches but the Cubans at the other end are a great volleyball nation. Nigeria became the second African country to beat them at any major World Championship after Egypt and we are happy we to be part of this history”.

“Our next assignment is to focus on how to beat Thailand tomorrow (Thursday) in the 13th position match and better our World ranking. Two years ago, we finished 14 place in Tunisia, this year we hope to better our performance”, he added

The Chairman Caretaker Committee of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, lauded the fighting spirit of the players during the game against Cuba.

He said, “I am happy Nigeria finally recorded her first win of the championship today. This shows that there is hope for Nigeria Volleyball; the boys played with their heart, mind and hand which eventually led to the win in the 5th set.

“Two years ago, we finished 14th position in Tunisia, I am charging you to win your last match and surpass the previous records set by your seniors.”

