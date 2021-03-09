Volleyball: Nigeria retains U19 Boys title, gets World C’ship ticket

Nigeria U19 volleyball boys team retained their title as champions of Africa after beating Morocco 3-0 (25-8, 25-21, 25-23) at the just concluded 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja on Monday evening at the Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Nigerian boys were unstoppable in the first set as they cruised past the Moroccans in the opening minutes as a fantastic combination of the setters and spikers saw Nigeria pummel Morocco by 25-8 points.

The second set produced interesting rallies, blocks, and spikes from both teams but the West Africans took the set by 25-21 points. Nigeria came into the 3rd set in a dominant fashion, killing it 8-1 at the first technical timeout. Morocco effected a substitution to foil the Nigerian attack, a little late for the North Africans as Nigeria won 25-23 points.

Commenting on their title victory, head coach of Nigeria U19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed revealed that his players were able to adjust their style of play and changed the game against Morocco.

On his part, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod commended all the participating teams, stressing that said the game of volleyball is developing rapidly in Africa, notably at the age-grade level.

Nigeria finished as the top-ranked team and Cameroon followed as the runners-up. Both countries had now earned qualification to the 2021 FIVB U19 World Championship in Iran

