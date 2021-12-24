Volleyball: NVBF, Musa Nimrod, recounts 2021 Nigeria Premier League successes (PICTURES)

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod, has described the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League a huge success.

Nimrod disclosed this to during an interview with newsmen in Kaduna state on Friday.

The Secretary General of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 5 said every member of the current NVBF board and other relevant stakeholders contributed to the successful hosting of the Premier League.

“The 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League was a huge success, the League Management Committee never believed we could hold the Division One and Premier League between such a short period,” Nimrod stated.

“Everything you saw at the recently concluded league was the joint efforts of all the present board members and stakeholders. I want to tell you that the Nigeria Volleyball Federation currently do not have a sponsor but I must appreciate all those that contributed to the success of the Federation.”

On the positives recorded, Nimrod shared his excitement about the huge potentials shown and quality of competition provided by the young players.

“The young players are controlling the game and making the league more competitive,” he said.

“Unlike when we started the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League four years ago, the older players control the league but this time around, the younger players have made the league very tough.

“The young players sprung up from the African U-21 Championship in Abuja, the African Youth Games in Algiers and many others. The Nigeria Volleyball Federation initiated the Super Cup in 2021 and next year, the Super Cup will be held in Lagos which will be the biggest tournament.”

A total of 17 teams – 10 male and seven female teams participated in the just concluded 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League won by Kano Pillars and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) respectively.