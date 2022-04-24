Volleyball: Plateau Rocks pip Taraba Spikers in Jalingo (PICTURES)

Plateau Rocks struggled to beat Taraba Spikers 3-1 (26-24, 21-25, 25-16, 25-12) on Day two of the ongoing 2022 National Division two League in Jalingo, Taraba state capital on Saturday.

Established Plateau Rocks could not bulldoze Taraba Spikers as both teams were at each other’s throats throughout the first set. Coach Rakiya Mohammed’s team managed to win the first set by 26-24 points.

Taraba Spikers came out more determined in the second set winning 25-21 points before Plateau Rocks took the bull by the horn in the third and fourth set 25-16, 25-12 to win the game.

The Head Coach of Plateau Rocks, Rakiya Mohammed praised the fighting spirit and resilience of her team.

She revealed that there are no smaller teams in the Division 2 League adding that every team wants to be promoted to the National Division 1 League.

Mohammed said, “I want to salute my team for a job well done. All the teams you see in Jalingo want to promote to the next League; that is why I told my players that there are no smaller teams.

“You might think Taraba Spikers is a smaller team but you all say the tough fight they gave Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers in their first match. The team will restrategize and return stronger in our subsequent matches”.

Meanwhile, Adamawa Spikers strolled passed Sword ⚔️ VC of Benue 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-19) in the other match played at the National Division 2 League.

Day 3 Fixtures:

CNS v Adamawa Spikers

Bayonet Spikers v G-Ranks

Taraba Spikers v Sword VC of Benue

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

