Volleyball: Poland overpowers Nigeria at FIVB U19 World Championship

European bronze medallist, Poland beat Nigeria by three straight sets (25-10, 25-14, 25-18) in their second match of the ongoing 2021 FIVB U19 Boys Volleyball World Championship in Iran.

In the first set, Poland quickly dispatched Nigeria by 25-10 within 18 minutes. Nigeria came out strong in the second set but could not get through the Polish giants as the second set ended 251-14.



The introduction of Abdulquadri Jaiyeola in the third set turned the game around but the the Polish side took the set again by 25-18.

Speaking from Iran, Nigeria’s Coach, Sani Mohammed said the boys gave their best against the Polish side.



Mohammed said his boys gave too much respect to the European Bronze medallist in the first set of the game.

He said, “The boys gave their best but their best was not enough against Poland. In the first set, my players gave too much respect to Poland and it cost us that scorelines.



“If you watched the second and third set, you will see that we gave our opponent a good fight but the game went their way.

“I and my assistant (Adekalu Adeniyi) will work on the psychology of the players; every team at the World Championship is beatable and no one is indispensable here.”