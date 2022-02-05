Volleyball: Transfer of Nigeria U-19 players excites NVBF (PICTURES)

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has expressed delight over the successful transfer of two Nigeria U19 players, Izuchukwu Nwachukwu and Pascal Ozokoye.

Izuchukwu Nwachukwu and Pascal Ozokoye joined Partizani SC of Albania from Plateau Rocks on Friday

The President of NVBF, Engr. Musa Nimrod, said the latest development wasva testimony to the development programmed of the board.

Nimrod said the signing of both players will open more doors for young volleyball players in Europe and other top leagues in the world.

He said, “I am happy the dividends of investing in younger players is manifesting. The vision of the board is the development of volleyball from the grassroots and you can see that it is paying off.

“Few years ago, Fernabache signed Arinze Nwanchukwu (Former Nigeria U19 player) and today, Partizani SC is signing two Nigeria U19 players; this means the future of the senior national team is bright.”

Nimrod urged players playing in the country’s leagues to remain determined and focused in the 2022 Nigeria Volleyball Season.

The Secretary General of Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3 said, “Nwanchukwu and Ozokoye both played at the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League and were noticed by various foreign clubs. I am appealing to other players in the league to play with their heart during the National Division 1 League and Nigeria Volleyball Premier League because scouts all over the world are watching our leagues in order to pick the best players.

“This will also help us build formidable National team in the future because those plying their trades outside have access to standard facilities and equipment.”





