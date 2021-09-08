Volume of activities at NSE up by 68.73%

Volume of transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange yesterday increased by 68.73 even as the two market indicators closed in negative trend.



The NGX treading result showed that volume of activities up by 144.981 million as investors traded 355.935 million shares valued at N2.871 billion in 4241 deals against 210.954 million shares cost N1.383 billion in 3989 deals..

Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined marginally by N1 billion or 0.005 per cent to N20.450 trillion from N20.451 trillion reported yesterday while the NGX All Share Index depreciated by 1.89 basis points to 39251.29 points from 39252.89 traded on Monday.

An analysis of the investment indicated that United Capital led gainers table during the day, gaining 8.00 per cent to N8.10, I ternational Breweries followed with a gain of 7.53 per cent to N5.00, Honey Well Flour gained 6.67 per cent to close at N4.00, Oando Plc added 6.02 per cent to N4.40 , Africa Prudential increased by 5.79 per cent to N6.40.



On the contrary, Cornerstone Insurance recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 8.77 per cent to N0.52, Universal Insurance trailed with a loss of 4.76 per cent to N0.20, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated dipped by 4.55 per cent to N5.25, NEM Insurance down by 4.50 to N1.91 , UAC of Nigeria sheds by 4.09 per cent to N10.55.