Vom college of animal health graduates 162 para-veterinarians

The Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAH&PT) Vom has graduated and inducted 162 maiden graduands of Veterinary Laboratory Technology and Animal Health Technology into the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), as professional para-veterinarians.

Provost of the college, Dr Jude Obi Okpara, said with the induction of the graduands, Nigerian value chain of livestock production will receive great boost.

“We are proud to release into the society our maiden batch of well-trained Para-Veterinarians, who will help to boost livestock production and national food security through efficient and effective prevention, control of diseases and death of food animals,” he said.

He added that the event was packaged to giving licence to graduands in VLT and AHT to practice as para- veterinarians anywhere in the world.

The Provost said the establishment of the department of Veterinary Science Labouratory Techonoly (VSLT) in 2014 with options in Veterinary Microbiology, Pathology, Radiology and Anaesthesiology, is worthwhile.

On his part the Registrar Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN), Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi, tasked the inductees to see their inductions as a call to greater service by improving livestock production, and means of livelihood considering the recent drop in oil prices and rise in the dollar rate.

He said the VCN is delighted to associate with the college, while he also commended the provost his management team for their dynamism.

Also the VCN president, Aishatu Abubakar Baju, represented by Dr Abubakar Bala Muhammad, assured that her council will strive to protect the interest of the young para-veterinarians.