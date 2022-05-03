Vote against LG autonomy, destroy your political career – Comrade Ambali

National President Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Comrade Ambali Olatunji tells MOSES JOHN that the union will monitor and ensure any State House of Assembly member who voted against the autonomy of local government will be voted out. Excerpt.

Struggle for LG autonomy

Well, let me thank God Almighty and Nigerians, especially the National Assembly members for their resilience. Despite the discouragements by past State House of Assembly members who failed to do the needful to give the concurrence as expected of them, the National Assembly remained constant. The truth is, if the bill had not sailed through at the National Assembly this last time, it would have been the end of the struggle for local government autonomy.

To make the matter worst, what the state governors did was to plan a retrogressive action. That action could have destroyed not just the struggle for LG autonomy but even the nation at large. They kick started the action by sponsoring one House of Reps member, Bob Solomon to move a killer bill that sought to delist local government from the Constitution. That was what they did. But NULGE quickly rose up to the occasion.

I want to give kudos to Governor Wike of Rivers State who condemned the anti-people bill moved by that Honourable Solomon. We thank God that that bill was killed at the National Assembly, House of Reps specifically.

Actually, the LG bill didn’t fail at the last attempt, it was rather abandoned. At that last attempt at the State Houses of Assembly, only nine states voted in support while two voted against it. Others suspended action on it. That was what happened.

When the 9th Assembly’s constitutional amendment commences again, we commenced lobbying, advocacy and sanitization. We started galvanizing Nigerian peoples’ opinion. The National Assembly did the referendum. Public debates were held in all the zones. NULGE did its presentation, the Governors Forum made their presentation too and many Nigerians did theirs as well. At last, it was only the Governors who are against the existence of Local Government autonomy.

But immediately it was determined that the popular vote is for the local government autonomy, the National Assembly adopted the bill and it was passed.

State assemblies and LG autonomy

Well, after series of background checks on what really hindered them from scaling through in the 8th Assembly, we realised that some of the state governors coerced and intimidated the former honourable members of their various House of Assembly. This can also be linked to the fact that even the autonomy bill of the State House of Assembly then was voted against openly by State Assembly members because they were influenced negatively to do that.

So having realised that, we then decided after a wide consultation to change the rule of engagement. We commenced with advocacy to some strategic stakeholders in Nigeria. We started with Chief Olusengu Obasanjo, a former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The man we can call father of the modern day local government system because he was the one that reformed the local government. He told us that those who benefit from a corrupt LG system will not change. He encouraged us to prepare and that is going to be serious battle.

We moved to former President Goodluck Jonathan who was once chairman of a local government, deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Vice President of Nigeria. We met the Emir of Kano who told us that local government is not functional because some people are cornering funds made for LG for their personal gains. We met Chief Aminu Dantata, who has been supporting local government because of the inadequacy of the tier to meet the expectations of the people.

We were in Enugu. We met the Obi of Onitsha. He even promised to follow us during the campaign. He is going to come out and campaign for the actualisation of local government autonomy.

We came to Southwest and met the Ooni of Ife. He lamented that local government has been destroyed. He noted that local government is the most strategic tier of government to drive infrastructure and development. He charged that local government must be revived.

After that, we commenced zonal campaign for the actualisation of local government autonomy. We were in the six geo-political zones. We were in Bauchi State for North-East, Kano, Ibadan, Nasarawa, Port Harcourt and Enugu for our campaign. And the high point of what we did in these States was to deliver our chapter of demand to the Houses of Assembly through the honourable Speakers. We also ensured we got their commitments to supporting the passage of local government autonomy bill.

So having done that around the country, we realised that we have to go to the roots, the local government, where the honourable members of State assembly come from because the bill has been transmitted to the state assembly. So we were there with Operation meet your honourable members with our PVC to tell them we are voters. We most importantly told them they needed to vote in support of local government autonomy because a vote against a local government autonomy is a vote against your continuity in office.

We didn’t stop at that. We were at the national convention of APC. We did a giant poster. We distributed flyers. We also made media publications, calling on APC leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt local government autonomy as a policy. We stated that the President should not only say he supports LG autonomy, but he must match it with action. He desires local government autonomy but he must do more as a leader of the party.

APC said it is a progressive party but if truly it is a progressive party, it should be so easy for them to adopt that populist approach (local government autonomy) to resolve Nigerian problems, because we know that all the problems bedevilling Nigeria are traceable to the dislocation of local government system.

When government at that level becomes dysfunctional, the relevance of governance among Nigerian people become irrelevant. That is why people are now asking if this is democracy. Some are even suggesting that military government is better than this because they don’t see or feel the impact of local government.

Once local government is functional, entitled to its location, able to carry out some development programs and policies, people will be happy and will know that government is at work.

We know that if local government is allowed to directly receive their allocation monthly, they will meet their day- to- day challenges. They will develop infrastructure, they will stem tide of insecurity, they will provide gainful employment, empowerment and even bursary to students.

Optimism

I’m optimistic because every God fearing Nigerian must support local government autonomy unless they want Nigeria to collapse. God forbid.

Vote against anti-LG autonomy

Certainly, a vote for local government autonomy is a vote for continuity in office. A vote against local government autonomy is a vote to destroy your political career, period! This is operation name and shame! That is the position of NULGE. We are rural and community people. So it is operation occupy your House of Assembly. We will be there live with our lantern and mattress, if they want to do it in the night because we want to see those who voted against LG autonomy.

Fighting corruption in LGA

As at now, there is no corruption. How can you see corruption when there is no money? Out of the prosecution and investigation going on, how many local government chairmen are in detention? How many of them are being investigated?

So for us, we believe that if Nigerians want to better our lives, there must be a paradigm shift from the past. Local government must be allowed to earn their allocation directly, and local government must have a budgetary system that will track how funds meant for local government are being applied.

That is why we also clamour that there must be anti-corruption agency in all the local government councils, because we know that no man is immune in Nigeria to corruption. Even in the church and mosque, you see corruption. So for us, we believe that to keep local government technocrats and politicians on their toes, there must be anti- corruption agencies so that they will know, if you mess up you go to jail. We are not in support of corrupt officers.

The era we are now is that state government go to market to collect revenue. They collect revenue from every area and chairmen dare not talk, because when you talk, you will be sacked immediately. Because of insecurity of tenure of office, local government chairmen dare not talk.

In the past, local government built roads, sank boreholes, built schools and hospitals, provided electricity. When last did you see a local government do that? You can only see that in Rivers State because Governor Wike doesn’t touch local government money. And Jigawa governor also. They don’t touch a penny of local government money. I was in these two States physically and I saw it. The only thing Governor Wike is doing we are not happy about is that workers are not promoted as at when due. But again, Wike is paying minimum wage, and is funding primary education completely. That is the only Governor in Nigeria that does that.

Doing things differently

Nigerians generally must wake up. It is either local government autonomy or more backwardness. You cannot continue doing the same thing the same way and expect a better result. If we want government’s impact to be felt by Nigeria masses, local government autonomy is the way to go.

It is not that money are not appropriated to the local government, it is not that money are not allocated to local government, but somebody somewhere corners the money . The sovereign wealth of the nation, ended up in the pocket of few people while majority of Nigerians are suffering. You can see poverty in the land. You can see deprivation. You can see hopelessness, you can see restiveness, you can see banditry, you can see terrorism, you can see clamour to break down Nigeria and you still want to continue.

