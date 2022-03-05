Vote Your Preferred SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Who will you choose as your Blueprint SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR?

To vote, simply click on any athlete of your choice.

Blessing Oburududu (Silver medallist at Tokyo Olympics) Ese Brume (Bronze medallist at Tokyo Olympics) Victor Osimhen (Super Eagles highest goalscorer 2021 AFCON qualifier)

In Brief,

Come May 12, 2022, Blueprint Newspapers will be honouring deserving Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour in 2021. And sports personalities will not be left out.

Among many talented Sports Men and Women in Nigeria, three outstanding Athletes have been selected by sporting media to slug it out in the next few weeks when Nigerians will be given the opportunity to choose who their ATHLETE OF THE YEAR in 2021 is.

The voting period ends May 1, 2022.