Vote Buhari out to end Nigeria’s economic, security problems –Saraki

The only antidote to the present precarious economic and security situation in the country is for Nigerians to elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the nation’s president in 2019, Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has said.



Saraki, who spoke on a joint live radio programme monitored in Ilorin on Christmas day, regretted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) he helped to power in 2015 has subjected Nigerians to unprecedented hardship.



He empathized with Nigerians, especially Kwarans over the “sufferings and hardships they are going through particularly at this festive period.”



“Times are very hard for the masses as a result of the level of poverty in the country. Without sentiment, the present government has failed Nigerians. They must, therefore, ensure they vote for a leader that will address poverty and revive the economy.”



“Nigerians will vote in February, 2019 but the business community has already passed a vote- of- no- confidence on the present government. I, therefore, urge Nigerians to vote out this government and vote a man (Atiku) that will restore investors’ confidence and get Nigeria working again. It is only one party that loves the common people and that’s our party, the PDP”, he stated.



“When I campaigned in 2015, I pledged to Nigerians that my former party, APC will address the issues of insecurity, unemployment and poverty but unfortunately the party has failed on all these three scorelines.”



“I thank God Almighty for the position that was given to Kwara as the number three citizen. We have cut across our zonal intervention projects in the state which wasn’t possible in the first four years as a floor member at the 7th Senate because ranking members add more value to the community/constituency.



On the home front, the Senate President urged Kwarans not to be deceived by absentee politicians who only come around about six months to election time.



Accusing the opposition elements in the state of insincerity, Saraki challenged them to come out with their programmes for the people of the state.



He listed his numerous intervention projects in the areas of education, power, road construction, water and empowerment schemes scattered across the four local government areas that made up his Kwara central constituency.





Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.