Vote buying, threat to 2019 polls – Election monitor

Chairman, Partners for Electoral Reform and Co-Finder, Say No Campaign (a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations), Mr.

Ezenwa Nwagwu, has identified vote-buying as the greatest threat to 2019 polls.

Nwagwu, who also noted that the governors would be the main decider of the polls urged citizens to always think of voting according to their conscience without expecting material benefits.

He spoke at a one-day Roundtable with CSOs and Media on “2018 Electoral Act Amendment: Review and Recommendations,” organised by a German Foundation, KonradAdenauer-Stiftung, yesterday in Abuja.

He also said there was an urgent need for increased voter awareness and sensitisation by both the media and the CSOs.

Nwagwu said: “I often tell people that vote buying is the greatest threat to the 2019 elections and not violence.

The biggest spender is going to win.

The vote buying is going on in different trends.

In Enugu, it’s Visit Every Community (VEC).

Each of these communities is given N10million, where some of these villagers have never seen one million before.

“These days, you see suspicious empowerment programmes to buy the voters.

The federal government calls its own Money Trader.

And in Ekiti state, during the last governorship election, the governor transferred N3,000 to the civil servants’ accounts before the actual voting day.

In fact, the two parties had filling stations side by side where people were going to take fuel free of charge, just few days to the election.

“The people out there are not ready to fight for anybody.

Let me tell you that money has shifted from being taken to the polls, electoral officials who before now, were always ready to partner with politicians, are not getting anything again.

In fact, politicians now go to the people with their money.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.