Vote for aspirant with requisite experience, charisma, Tambuwal charges Kogi PDP delegates

A presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) , Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has cautioned delegates of the party against voting an aspirant that does not possess the requisite experience and charisma to move the country and the party forward.

Tambuwal gave the warning Monday when he met the Kogi delegates of PDP in Lokoja, to seek for their support ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary election of the party.

According to him, the country in the last seven years has been plunged into serious security and economic challenges, saying what the nation needed in 2023 was a leader that can surmount all the challenges to bring the country back on track in the interest of Nigerians.

He lamented that insecurity has worsened under the APC leadership adding that, Nigeria needed a candidate that would unite Nigerians, address the insecurity and economic crisis bedeviling the development of the nation.

“No doubt the issue of insecurity is a national issue, but it has worsen under the present administration. Any attempt to vote for APC aspirant or Candidate will worsen Nigeria situation. Nigeria should know that APC will continue from Buhari bad leadership and under-development.

“This will not go down well for our country as there is hardship in the land. We must not loose hope in this nation. Nigeria will rise again as we need a leader who will unite and not divide us”.

He said the eight years of the APC is hell on earth compared to the sixteen years rule of the Peoples PDP, assuring that if given the opportunity, he would pull victory for the party and galvanise development for the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

