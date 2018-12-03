Vote out govs opposed to LG autonomy – NULGE tells members 

The Nigeria Union of Government Employees (NULGE) has directed her members across the 774 local governments in the country to vote out governors who are opposed to the actualisation of local government autonomy.

President of the union, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, who renewed the call in Abuja yesterday alleged gang up by the with state legislators to frustrate the efforts of the union for a free local government system.

Comrade Khaleel, who was speaking ahead of the celebration of its 40th anniversary today, frowned that the state governors under the Nigeria Governors Forum against the passage of Local Government Autonomy Bill into law.

According to him, the Governors Forum was doing everything to truncate the people’s will concerning local government autonomy.

He said, already, a directive was given to all state presidents of the union to mobilise and sensitise local government workers and their families to work against the governors of their states that refuse to back the bill.

Comrade Khaleel lamented that only 12 states had worked on the bill sent to them by the two chambers of the National Assembly, adding that three out of the twelve voted against autonomy for local governments.

He, however, regretted that as soon as the Governors Forum realised that the states were passing the bill, they quickly intervened and summoned a meeting with Speakers of the state assemblies.

“What we need is a strong push and more so that the bill that was transmitted along this bill that frees state Assembly from financial control of the state government are already being assented to by the President,” he urged.