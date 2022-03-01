Voter education: CSOs urge Nigerians to support INEC

Nigerians have been urged to support the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, Civil Society
Organisations, as well as security agencies towards strengthening
democratic process in the country.
The urge was made by the Coalition of INEC accredited Domistic
Election Observer Group, at a press conference, held in Jos.
The text of the press conference, read by Bafunshoo Tunde, after
observing the bye-elections that held in Plateau state said INEC
should always be preparing for elections ahead of time.
“INEC should strive towards improvement on the credibility during the
organisation and conduct of the bye-elections on the timely
production/distribution of the electoral materials and working as
schedule,” he said.
He stated that the federal government should expedite action to
provide adequate funding for the INEC and make it autonomous.
“INEC should synergise with CSOs to embark on voter education and
sensitasation before elections are conducted,” the coalition
recommended.