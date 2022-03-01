Voter education: CSOs urge Nigerians to support INEC

Nigerians have been urged to support the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, Civil Society

Organisations, as well as security agencies towards strengthening

democratic process in the country.

The urge was made by the Coalition of INEC accredited Domistic

Election Observer Group, at a press conference, held in Jos.

The text of the press conference, read by Bafunshoo Tunde, after

observing the bye-elections that held in Plateau state said INEC

should always be preparing for elections ahead of time.

“INEC should strive towards improvement on the credibility during the

organisation and conduct of the bye-elections on the timely

production/distribution of the electoral materials and working as

schedule,” he said.

He stated that the federal government should expedite action to

provide adequate funding for the INEC and make it autonomous.

“INEC should synergise with CSOs to embark on voter education and

sensitasation before elections are conducted,” the coalition

recommended.