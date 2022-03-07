VP commends JAMB registrar for transforming public exams 





Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo has showered encomiums on JAMB registrar, Prof. I’shaq Oloyede, for transforming large-scale public examinations in the country.

This was made known to Blueprint Monday by JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, via its bulletin.

Benjamin said the vice president commended Oloyede in Maiduguri recently when he inspected a just-completed JAMB-Accredited CBT centre, during a state visit to Borno state.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) centre is part of the sustainability plan for a Learning Centre, a charity initiative conceived by the Vice President, established in 2017 to cater for the social, emotional and educational needs of the displaced orphans from the insurgency in the Northeast region of the country, which had been accredited for UTME registration and examination.

While at the centre, Prof. Osinbajo, along with his entourage, was conducted round the facility which was equipped with state-of the-art gadgets for the conduct of computer-based tests.

The centre had earlier been certified as meeting all the criteria of a standard JAMB-Accredited CBT centre as outlined by JAMB.

Osinbajo was jointly received at the centre by Dr Mariam Masha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Interventions, and the representative of JAMB, among others.

In his speech, JAMB Maiduguri zonal officer, Mr Sunday Aladegbaye, who represented JAMB registrar, took time out to explain the impacts of JAMB on nation building and national development through academic excellence and zero tolerance for examination malpractices and other vices.

He explained the impact of the various innovations introduced by JAMB examinations and entrenchment of standards in line with global best practices.

In his response, Vice President Osinbajo extolled the virtues of JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, whom he described as “a dogged individual when it comes to revolutionalising the conduct of large-scale examinations in Nigeria, as well as his relentless efforts at ensuring integrity in public office”

He further commended the registrar for his tremendous contributions towards making the dream of establishing the centre a reality.

Accompanying the VP at the event were Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Ambassador Maryam Katagum, alongside other members of the Federal Executive Council and legislators.

Meanwhile JAMB Registrar Prof. Oloyede on Friday, while monitoring the ongoing 2022 UTME/DE registration in Lagos state, said he was generally satisfied with the overall conduct of the exercise.

“The speed in capturing candidates this year is beyond the Board’s projections and this is just one of the many areas of improvement,” Oloyede disclosed.

The Board had, for instance, enhanced its infrastructure to capture at least 50,000 candidates per day but over 70,000 candidates are being registered daily.

He further said over 700,000 candidates had already been registered compared to about 200,000 candidates that were registered about the same period the previous year.