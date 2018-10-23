VP Controversy: Peter Obi visits Umahi, insists Igbo Leaders behind him

Former governor of Anambra State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has confirmed that Igbo leaders as well as Governors of the zone never disagreed on his nomination as Abubakar Atiku’s running mate but disagreed with the process.

Obi who visited Governor David Umahi at Ebonyi State government house, Abakaliki said he was in the state to familiarize with it’s Leader and the entire People as well as intimate them about his nomination as the vice Presidential candidate of PDP in the forth coming general election.

The Vice presidential candidate also said his visit was to solicit the support of the Governor of Ebonyi State towards the coming election and commended the governor for his developmental strides since he assumed office.

“Umahi is our leader, he is a man of impeccable character. He was at the centre of the storm but I want to tell the people that Umahi and Igbo leaders were misrepresented badly. Igbo leaders never disagreed with my nomination as VP candidate but disagreed with the process but I am here to solicit for your support ”

Reacting, Governor Umahi commended the former governor for his humility and described him as an asset to the country and the PDP.

He assured that the state is completely with Peter Obi and Atiku ticket.