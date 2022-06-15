VP slot: APC youths rally support for Boss Mustapha





The APC Consolidated Network, (APCCN) on Wednesday made case for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha to clinch the party’s vice president slot.

The group in a communiqué issued and signed by its national coordinator, Barrister Mahmud Afegbua and Secretary General, Engineer Sylvia Johnson Onu, after the executive meeting held in Abuja argued that the antecedents of Boss Mustapha singled him out among others.

The communiqué stated that the choice of Boss Mustapha, a devoted Christian as clamoured by APC Stakeholders will further boost the candidature of the party’s front-liner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and give the ruling party, APC a higher leverage in the polls.

“The commitment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, towards the present administration of President Muhammed Buhari and his greater political relevance is in no doubt exceptional.

“We know the person of Boss Mustapha over the years, we are also abreast of his capabilities and political acceptability across the boarders. He championed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and the exercise was a huge success. We also commended him for always playing supportive role in the policies of the Federal Government, his emergence will give APC and edge of emerging victorious in the 2023 general elections.

“We are also confident that Boss Mustapha’s choice for the Vice President’s slot will create a desirable balance which will be widely acceptable among Nigerians of all faith.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unarguably a national brand and for this reason, we must respect his choice of running mate. We implore him to pick someone with same national ideology and love among Nigerians.

“The eloquent contributions of the SGF at all levels of assignments have much assurance that if given the opportunity, our party APC will guarantee block votes considering the support and popularity Boss Mustapha commands from the six geo-political zones in the country,” the group urged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

