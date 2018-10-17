VP slot: I’m not against Peter Obi -Umahi

He said,”We have never said that Obi is not good for us, we have nothing against Obi but we want when decisions that concern us are being taken, we want to be part of that decision.

“The Five names for Vice President slot should have been five names from the five South East states but there was no name from Ebonyi and Imo states. I fight against marginalization. If we are going to vote, we must be treated with equity. These are the issues. Two names came from Anambra, one from Enugu and one from Abia.

“So, what is wrong in having someone from Ebonyi and then one from Imo? He queried.

Umahi then added, “Nobody is against Obi. The leaders of Ndigbo are saying that when decisions are taken and you invite people from other regions, invite people from south east.

Ebonyi state Governor maintained that the southeast leaders must sit with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and if all must have to work together, the leaders must be part of the decision making.