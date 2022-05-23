VP’s visit to Zamfara against people’s interest – Prof. Jabaka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara state chapter has described the recent visit by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the state ahead of APC presidential primaries as uncalled for and not in the interest of the entire people of the state.

The state PDP deputy chairman, Prof. Kabiru Jabaka made the disclosure while reacting to the Vice President’s visit to Zamfara state in an interview with Blueprint Sunday.

He challenged the Vice President to pay condolence visits to commiserate with good people of the state affected by banditry instead of consultation visit on his presidential aspiration.

“We are not satisfied with the Vice President visit to the state at this critical moment where banditry has been the order of the day in the state, I expected him to visit the state and commiserate with us not for his presidential aspiration”. Prof. Jabaka stressed.

Jabaka said over 20,000 Zamfara state secondary schools students will not write their WAEC this year due to the activities of armed bandits which have been the increase on daily basis in the state, stressing that, the visits by the Vice President to the state has no impact to the entire people of the state.

“Zamfara state government has failed to settle over N1.2 billion WAEC and NECO for our children this year and the issue of insecurity has became widespread across the state but we wonder why at this critical moment they used our resources to receive Vice President for his presidential aspiration consultation”. Prof. Jabaka stated.

“We have been experiencing insecurity, killing, kidnapping and many people were displaced to banditry and this man never commiserate with us and I wonder why at this critical moment he should come to Zamfara for his presidential aspiration”. Prof. Jabaka said.

He described the visit as kangaroo and waste of resources, calling on people of the state to shine their eyes and elect leaders that could salvage them from their current socioeconomic hardship come 2023.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited Zamfara state on Saturday, during the visit, he discussed with traditional rulers, APC state delegates and governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle behind close door.



