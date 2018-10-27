VSF donates farm implements to returnee Yobe IDPs 

In order to restore the means of livelihood to returned Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the Victims Support Fund (VSF) in collaboration with Yobe state government has donated dry season farming implements to over 1, 000 households in Yunusari local government area.

The event which took place at Mazagum community marks the launch of

this year’s dry season farming intervention in the North-east for the returned victims of the insurgency.

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, represented by the Commissioner for

Agriculture and Natural resources, Engr. Mustapha Gajerima, said “the

project was launched at the right time and will compliment the efforts

of the state government in restoring back means of livelihood of the

people affected by the insurgency.

In a keynote address, the chairman of the VSF, Lt.-Gen. TY Danjuma (retd.), represented by the Executive Director, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said the project was aimed alleviating the sufferings of the people hit by the insurgency.

“T.Y. Danjuma is targeting three thousand households for this project in the three states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa that were worst hit by the insurgency to be self-reliant,” he said.

Also, briefing the journalists, the VSF Programme Director, Nana Tanko, said two hundred households from five communities of Mazagum, Bultuwa, Dekwa, Degeltura and Mairari each benefitted.

Items donated included mini-tractors, sprayers, water pump and watering horse, liquid fertilisers, and pesticides.