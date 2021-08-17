Vulnerable women farmers get agric inputs in Yobe

Yobe state government in Collaboration with North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Monday distributed Agricultural inputs to 769 Vulnerable Women farmers who were affected by insurgency.

Yobe state NEDC focal person Ali Ibrahim Abbas said, the agric inputs is for the vulnerable women farmers that lost their husband and became the breadwinners over the last ten years.

He further revealed that governor Mai Mala Buni has directed NEDC state focal person office to liaised with Yobe state Ministry of women affairs to be able to get the number of women who are into farming business.

Ibrahim Abbas stated that the programme covered 769 women mostly widows, unemployed, displaced women, who are into forming in their various location of residence.

“This is just an attempt to support the women to stand on their own to have a means of livelihood and improve their living.” She said.

In her remarks, yobe state women affairs Commissioners, Hajiya Hauwa Bah Abubakar, said when Governor Mai Mala Buni came on board, he promised to have a government of inclusion and women were not left behind.

She revealed that recently governor Buni distributed 1780 she/he goats with #10,000 each for women to embarked on livestock production in the state.

Hauwa explained that” women that are Vulnerable are suffering because of the nature of the economy where prices of food is very high and the condition is very difficult.

“With this assistance they will go back and used this fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide to their farms so that the yields productivity will increase and the level of food security would also improves”.