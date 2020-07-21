Waba mourns Taraba late NLC chairman

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Waba, Tuesday commiserated with the family and workers of Taraba state over the demise of the state Chairman of the NLC Mr. Peter Gambo.

Waba at the funeral ceremony of the late labour leader in Jalingo, described him as a trust worthy man who lived his life affecting his communities and beyond.

He also called on leaders in authority to emulate the legacy and leadership qualities as exhibited by the late union leader.

” One of the things that is lacking in the world and even our country Nigeria is the issue of trust.

People no longer trust each other, even the people who are in authority, people tried to give them a level of trust, yet they will even be the first to betray the trust that people have on them.

One of the lessons we can learn from the late NLC chairman is that he was a trust worthy man, people trusted him and that is why you see the large number of people that came out to mourn with the family,’ Waba said.

Continuing he said: “One lesson we can learn from his demise is that he is trust worthy and despite the fact that we are mourning him we are still celebrating because he has left a legacy for those of us in the union and even for those who are members of the society.

“We can learn from this attributes, as you know it is not about how long someone lived but how many person he has been able to touch.

“One can clearly deduce from testimonies we have heard about him is that he has touched a lot of lives before his demise.

If all of us will learn from this attributes, we will surely change our society,’ He said.

Blueprint reports that the late NLC chairman died of diabetes on Wednesday 15 July at the state’s Specialist hospital Jalingo.