Wabba reiterates Labour’s resolve to protect workers

President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba has said labour would continue to protect and defend workers as well as Nigerians against exploitative and anti-people policies and programmes.

This is was the outcome of a joint meeting between the leadership of NLC and TUC over reported cases of anti-workers activities of the management of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) by the two in-house unions, the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), an affiliate of TUC and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), an affiliate of NLC.

Wabba said the workers resisted any attempt to set one against the other, stressing that both unions would exist and work together for the protection of workers against the exploitation by the management.

“I want to assure you that all of us are working assiduously to try to see to it that the core values of unions that extend solidarity to each other and even try to ensure that injury to one is an injury to all, will continue to be respected

“We are coming up with a united voice to continue to defend the rights and privileges of Nigerian workers and even by extension, the citizens of our dear country who actually, lookup to Labour to play the traditional role of protecting citizens’ rights,” Wabba said.

However, in a joint position taken after the meeting, the two labour centres resolved to seek common ground on ways to resolve the situation in the CAC.

Jointly signed by NLC President Wabba and TUC assistant general secretary, Comrade Hassan Hanka, they urged the CAC management to, within three days, summon a meeting of the leadership of the two unions in the commission with the view to resolving the issues in contention.

“That the leadership of organized labour would suspend further picketing actions against the CAC while waiting the immediate convening of a meeting between CAC management and the organised labour.”

