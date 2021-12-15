Wabba urges US to lift economy blockade in Cuba

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has tasked the president of the United States, Joe Biden to lift all economic blockade against the people and Republic of Cuba.

Comrade Wabba who spoke at an event organized by Cuban Embassy in Nigeria to mark the 5th memorial of former Cuba president Fidel Castro, said former president Obama has made some progress but was reversed by President Donald Trump.

“We realised that President Barack Obama did some work but I think those progress that Obama did were reversed and therefore I will use this opportunity to strongly call on President Joe Biden to follow the path that Obama toed to lift all economic blockade against the people and the Republic of Cuba.”

Wabba further lamented hash environment for growth in Nigeria, appeal to government at all levels to create enabling environment for developmental growth, employment opportunities, social inclusion and a better living condition in the country.

He called on Nigerian government to step up her games in ensuring her citizens’ dignity is boosted by entrenching justice and a better living as Fidel Castro did in his country.

The NLC president also expressed worried that some persons were using the COVID -19 pandemic to accumulate wealth for themselves, which sai was a clear evidence of the absence of social justice in the country.

“Today as we remember him, wealth has more than tripled but poverty is also very perverse in many jurisdiction; including where we are today (Nigeria). This is the truth and therefore there is lack of social justice.

“Even within the midst of Covid – 19 people are still accumulating wealth using Covid – 19 to accumulate wealth. Therefore, that is why occasion like today resonates the fact that we must continue to engage the system.

“In many jurisdiction democracy is not working for the people; democracy is actually working for few and that is why wealth has captured democratic power in many jurisdiction and we can list them – that wealth has captured democratic power and when wealth captures democratic power it is the continuous accumulation of wealth.

“We must then stand up to continue to assert out rights and authority as citizens, as comrades but importantly, as working men and women. It is so important because this occasion reminds us of the struggle of our late comrade, Fidel Castrol”

“We remain very committed to the ideals and legacies of Fidel Castrol and that is why we have consistently said the economic blockade against the republic of Cuba by the United States and its allies should be lifted. There is no justification because those economic blockade are neo – liberal in nature and therefore in this age and this time it is expected that those blockade should be lifted”.

On her part, the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carla Polido called for more solidarity to stop the economic blockage, against the Republic of Cuba by the United States and its allies.

She also clarify the recent anti protest in Cuba last July that it was blown out of proportion by Western media.