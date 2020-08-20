Wada Maida: Doyen of journalism, we’ve lost a gentle giant – NMF, NPAN

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has described the death of Malam Wada Maida as the loss of an intellectual and a gentle giant.

This is even as the Northern Media Forum (NMF) also described him as Doyen of journalism.

In separate press statements on Thursday in Abuja signed by NPAN President, Nduka Obaigbena and Dan Agbese, Chairman, Northern Media Forum (NMF), both organisations noted that this is coming shortly after the death of Ismaila Isa Funtua, himself a pillar of the profession globally and locally.

Wada Maida, according to NMF was an accomplished and thorough-bred professional who symbolised decency and ethical journalism, and lived by those tenets.

A former Editor-in-Chief of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and was Chairman of the agency and People’s Daily at the time of his death, Wada Maida was indeed an icon, who once served as Chief Press Secretary to President Muhammadu Buhari, when he was Military Head of State.

He never wavered from the straight and narrow path that ethical journalism is all about.