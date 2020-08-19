Wada was a great administrator – Lai

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has condoled with the staff, management and board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) over the death of the agency’s board chairman, Wada Maida.

The minister in a statement, Tuesday said he received the news of Maida’s passing with shock and sadness.

He described Wada as a great journalist, a good administrator and a successful publisher, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian media.

Mohammed said Wada, a former editor-in-chief and managing director of NAN, would always be remembered for his service to the nation in many capacities.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this moment of sadness. May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.

Similarly, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) expressed shock at the death of one of its former presidents, Mallam Wada Maida, who died in his home in Abuja Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 70.