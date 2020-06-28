Wade’s death a great loss – Gwamna

Renowned philanthropist and politician in Gombe, Dr. Jamil Isiyaku Gwamna (Sardaunan Gombe) has commiserated with the family of late Dr. Isa Muhammad Wade, who died at the weekend after a brief illness.

Gwamna described the associate professor’s death as a colossal, great, and irreparable loss.

In a statement, Gwamna said the death of Wade will definitely create a vacuum not only for his immediate family, people of the state, but to the nation in general.

“I woke up this morning and received sad news of the death of an illustrious son of Gombe state and a distinguished academic, Dr. Isa Muhammad Wade.

“Today, we’ve lost a very humble and dedicated personality who has made so many sacrifices for the development of Gombe state, especially in the education sector.

“I sincerely extend my heartfelt condolence to his family, the people of Yamaltu Deba, and Gombe state as a whole.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you in this period of pains. I pray to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,” he said.