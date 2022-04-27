WAEC begins massive recruitment *See details, application link

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced recruitment into its various vacant positions

The examination board made this known in a statement via it’s official Twitter handle.

WAEC advised all interested applicants to visit https://recruitment.waec.com.ng, adding that application closes June 7th, 2022.

According to the statement, “The West African Examinations Council is calling on applicants to fill in vacant positions in its Nigeria National Office and WAEC International Office, Lagos, Nigeria.

“Interested applicants are to complete the application process online by logging in to the link https://recruitment.waec.com.ng .

“Application closes on Tuesday, 7th June, 2022.”

