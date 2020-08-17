WAEC exams kick off in Enugu

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations scheduled to take off Monday, August 17, 2020, began in earnest at different centres and schools in Enugu state.

Our correspondent, who monitored the examinations at some schools in Enugu metropolis, saw students busy with their Mathematics in a quiet atmosphere, devoid of any infraction.

Principal of Urban Girls Secondary School, Ogui New Layout, Enugu North local government area, Mrs. Jacinta Chioma Ebue, said they prepared their students two weeks ahead of the examination.

Ebue said, apart from preparing the students for the examination, they also observed the NCDC COVID-19 safety protocols such as providing water for hand washing, sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and wearing of protective face masks.

The principal said the exams were going on well with invigilators making sure that no student cheated.

“The exams are moving on well, very peaceful, calm and they are observing the NCDC COVID-19 protocols.

“We prepared our students well in advance. We gave them two weeks intensive revision even on Saturdays to make sure that our students were ready for the exams.

“We even embarked on intensive radio classes when the students were at home,” Ebue pointed out.

She said they used thermometer to check the students temperature before admitting them into the exam hall.

Other schools monitored such as the Trans Ekulu Girls Secondary School, Metropolitan Girls School, Enugu, as well as Comprehensive Secondary School, Akwuke, showed that they too prepared their students well ahead of the examination and equally observed the NCDC COVID-19 safety protocols.