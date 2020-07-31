WAEC: Oyo govt asks SSS3 students to return August 3

The Oyo state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, on Friday disclosed that the state government had adjusted its calendar for the re-opening of schools.

Olaleye in a statement in Ibadan said the slight adjustment was to enable the state school calendar to conform to the agreement reached by the federal government and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on the commencement of the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said the commencement date of WASSCE “is August 17, 2020, and there should be continuation of lessons for SS3 class till the examination commences.”

Olaleye stressed that in line with the slight adjustment, “SSS3 students would go on Sallah break on July 29, 2020, and be back in school on August 3, 2020.

“JSS3 and Primary six classes were asked to proceed on holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their examinations on August 10 and 20, respectively.”

He enjoined education stakeholders in the state to note the new development and other academic schedules approved by the State Executive Council on July 21, 2020, remained as announced.