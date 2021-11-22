WAEC releases 2021 SSCE results *See link to check your result

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

According to the Head of Nigeria National office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, who disclosed the results on Monday, a total of 80.56 per cent results have been fully processed, and 19.44 per cent still being processed, “due to some issues being resolved.”

He said a total of 1, 573, 849 candidates registered for the examination from 19,425 recognised secondary schools in Nigeria.

He said candidates can visit the WAEC Direct Online website, https://www.waecdirect.org, to check their result.

Of the number that registered for the examination, 1,560,261 candidates sat the examination.

“The examination, which was an international one, took place simultaneously throughout the five-member countries of the Council – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, using the same International Timetable.

“The examination spanned seven weeks, between August 16 and October 8, 2021. Throughout the period, we were faced with serious security challenges in the South East (IPOB and ESN sit-at-home order) and banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, etc, in the north and other parts of the country. All these, coupled with the continuous effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic, made the whole exercise a Herculean one,” Areghan said.