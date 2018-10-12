WAEC to publish names of exam cheats

WAEC has announced that any candidate, invigilator or supervisor caught in examination malpractice will have their names published, as a serious step to discourage candidates from engaging in examination malpractices.

The examination body on Wednesday, said it would start publishing names of candidates involved in malpractice in order to put them to shame.

In a statement signed by WAEC head of public affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, WAEC said the decision to publish names of offenders was part of WAEC’s resolutions at its 66th Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) meeting held at Ogba, Lagos.

“Candidates, invigilators and supervisors caught aiding and abetting examination malpractice, WAEC, ANCOPSS and the states ministry of education will publish their names to serve as a deterrent for others.

“States ministry of education and school principals are to check the ugly trend by looking at the calibre and integrity of teachers nominated as supervisors for public examinations.

“The committee observed that even with the commendable efforts of the council in the fight against examination malpractice, the menace is still on the increase.

“There was high rate of impersonation as a form of examination malpractice during the WASSC examinations.

“In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the council’s examinations,” he said.

WAEC rolls out sanctions against erring supervisors

By Uji Abdullahi Iliyasu Abuja The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has held its 66th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) from 2nd to 4th October, 2018 at Excellence Hotel & Conference Centre, Ogba – Lagos.

According to the release signed by the head Head, Public Affairsof the council, Demianus G.

Ojijeogu, the Committee, which is the highest decision-making organ of WAEC on examination-related matters in Nigeria, meets twice a year, to consider matters relating to the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates and private candidates.

Its statutory chairman is the chief federal government nominee on Council.

Membership of the committee comprises four representatives each, of the state ministries of education and the department of education of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, ANCOPSS and the universities.

Others are registrar to council, the head of the Nigeria National Office, the head of the Test Development Division (TDD) and the head of the Test Administration Division (TAD) of the council.

The release said during the 66th meeting, the committee received reports on irregularity, special and clemency cases arising from the conduct of the WASSCE for private candidates.

Ojijeogu said in the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the rules and regulations governing the conduct of the council’s examinations.

It approved that the entire results of candidates involved in proven cases, which attract Cancellation of Entire Results (CER) be cancelled, while subject results of those involved in proven cases, which attract Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR), be similarly cancelled.

In, addition, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as barring them from sitting for the council’s examinations for a certain number of years, some schools will be derecognised for a specified number of years, some supervisors that were found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted while some invigilators will be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action.

“The decisions of the committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and schools duly informed by the Council.

However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the committee will be released,” he said

