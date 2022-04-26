WAFCON: Super Falcons seeded in pot C

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been seeded in Pot C ahead of Friday’s

draw for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Also seeded are hosts Morocco and Cameroon.

The draw ceremony will hold at Mohammed V1 Complex Rabat, Morocco.

The Super Falcons are the defending champions of the competition

after claiming the title four years ago in Ghana.

The top three seeds will head the three qualifying groups, according to CAF.

The Super Falcons will head Group C, Cameroon are in Group B, while

Morocco head Group A.

Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, Tunisia, Senegal, Botswana, Burkina

Faso and South Africa are not seeded and so could battle the Falcons

in the group stage of the 12-team tournament.

The top three teams will qualify to feature at next year’s World Cup

in Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria have won the championship a record nine times.

