WAFU B Championship: Flying Eagles seek Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2023 ticket against Cote d’Ivoire

Group B winners Nigeria will on Tuesday confront the second –placed team in Group A, Cote d’Ivoire in the second semi final of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic.

At stake is a ticket to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, already scheduled for 18th February – 12th March. Only the two finalists from the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the eight-team finals in Egypt.

Ladan Bosso’s wards will file out against the Ivorians at the Stade General Seyni Kountché at 8pm, after the first semi final between Benin Republic and Burkina Faso at the same venue.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi scored the goals that consigned African champions Ghana to a 2-0 defeat last Sunday, before the Flying Eagles drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The latter’s 2-1 defeat of Ghana earned them a place in the last four.

Despite scorer Ahmed Abdullahi’s injury that has knocked him out of the tournament, Coach Ladan Bosso is confident that his boys will rise to the occasion against the Ivorians and pick a ticket to Egypt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

