WAFU B championship: Flying Eagles set face Cote D’Ivoire 

May 15, 2022 Editorial IV Sports 0

Montreal, CANADA: The Nigerian team poses for a picture prior to their quarterfinal match against Chile during the FIFA U-20 World Cup 15 July 2007 in Montreal. AFP PHOTO/David BOILY (Photo credit should read DAVID BOILY/AFP via Getty Images)

Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face Côte d’Ivoire in a make or mar semi-finals of the 2022 U-20 WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger Republic on Tuesday evening.

The other last four tie will see Benin Republic take on Burkina Faso.

The two teams that progress to the final will automatically qualify for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt which will run from 18 February to 12 March.

Also, the top four teams from the U-20 AFCON in Egypt will qualify to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles are the most successful team when it comes to the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with seven titles.

The semi-final pairing was confirmed after the Flying Eagles were confirmed as Group B winners after defeating Ghana  who are the defending champions and Burkin a- Faso.

The Ladan Bosso-led team finished top in the group after Burkina Faso beat defending champions of the WAFU Zone B Black Satellites of Ghana 2-1 on Saturday.