WAFU B: Don’t relent go for Africa U-20 Cup, Ikpea tells Flying Eagles

Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) Rev Sam Ikpea has given a pat on the back to Ladan Bosso and his boys, the Flying Eagles for making Nigeria proud at the WAFU zone B tournament in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Ikpea while congratulating the team charged them not to rest on their oars given the task ahead at the continental level.

“The Flying Eagles have started well in Niamey. I congratulate them for giving us something to cheer after the Abuja flop in the World Cup qualifier against Ghana. I want them to remain focused and get the job done in Egypt during the U-20 AFCON,” Ikpea said.

The NFSC boss assured that his group would continue to support the team as they did in Niamey.

“We were in Niamey to support them and we will keep backing them from the stands as they go for the big one in the U-20 AFCON proper.”

Ikpea urged Nigerians and corporate bodies to identify with his group pointing out that his men have always played a key role in whatever success the nation achieves in the round leather game.

