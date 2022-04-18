WAFU B U-20 Championship: Flying Eagles begin training with 40 players

After several weeks of postponement the camp of the national U20 team, Flying Eagles finally came alive Monday with the arrival of several players invited for camping ahead of the WAFU B U20 Championship slated for Niamey, Niger Republic.

Blueprint Sport can report that the team led by Coach Ladan Isah Bosso will start screening of the 40 players invited by the technical crew today by training twice at the FIFA Goal Project, MKO National Stadium, Abuja.

Already, Bosso, head coach has called up a total of 40 players for the exercise which will be prune down to manageable size for blending.

The list has four goalkeepers, 12 midfielders, 17 midfielders and seven forwards.

Invited players are camped at the Blue Spring Hotel, opposite Ministry of Justice (Maitama), Abuja and are advised to arrive on Monday, 18th April with their international passports, according to Team Secretary Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim.

Seven –time African champions, the Flying Eagles will play in Group B of the WAFU B Championship alongside Ghana and Burkina Faso, with the tournament scheduled for 7th – 20th May in Niamey. Hosts Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Benin Republic will contend in Group A.

Only the two finalists will qualify from the WAFU B zone to participate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Some of the invited players include:

Goalkeepers: Orya Joseph (Lobi Stars); Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Jimoh Saheed (Adoration FC); Chijioke Anianboso (Giant Brillars).

Defenders: Njoke Augustine (Abia Warriors); Gabriel Adewara (Ikorodu United); Babaji Abubakar (Niger Tornadoes); Okoli Augustine (Giant Brillars); Hassan Shuaibu (Smart City); Uzochukwu Ezeobi (Zamfara United); Opeyemi Omoloye (Amure City); Frederick Benjamin (ABS FC); Monsuru Oyinmade (A&A Academy); Adegbite Emmanuel (Enyimba FC); Bolu Shotimade (Akwa United); Adamu Saidu (Water FC).