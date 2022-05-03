WAFU B U-20: Flying Eagles beat Niger Republic in 2nd friendly, Bosso loses mother





A sixth minutes effort from Gombe United forward Ibrahim Yahaya was all the Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles needed to defeat their Nigerien counterparts by a lone goal.

The match which is a second friendly match between the two teams was played at the Stade Municipal in preparations for the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso who lined up Chijioke Aniagboso, Lekan Oyedele, Bolu Sholumade, Chikezie Okolie, Babaji Abubakar, Daniel Daga, Onome Falodun, Samson Lawal, Yahaya Ibrahim, Abdullahi Ahmed, Muhammad Beji in the match out of the 30 players who will compete against Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Young Etalons of Burkina Faso in Group B.

Hosts Niger Republic, will play Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire in Group A, where two teams will qualify for the African Youth Championship holding in Egypt in 2023.

The Flying Eagles will play Ghana in their first match of the competition on Sunday, 8th May, before they take on Burkina Faso three days later. Both matches hold at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso has lost his biological mother in the early hours of Monday morning, Hajia Bosso was buried immediately according to Islamic rites.

Bosso who is presently in Niger Republic according to several media report will be coming home to pay his last respect.

