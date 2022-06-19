WAFU U-17: Golden Eaglets tackle Cote d’Ivoire in semi-final

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will face Cote d’Ivoire in the semi-final of the WAFU B U-17 Championship on Tuesday.

Cote d’lvoire finished second in Group B behind Burkina Faso.

The Baby Elephants lost 4-2 to Burkina Faso in their final group game on Saturday.

Niger shocked Benin Republic 3-1 in the other group game also on Saturday.

The Golden Eaglets are unbeaten in the competition with victories against hosts Ghana and Togo in Group A.

Burkina Faso, who are also unbeaten in competition will face Ghana in the other semi-final.

The two semi-finals will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The two finalists will will feature at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria next year.

