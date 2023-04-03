WAFU U20: Falconets coach plans to flood U-20 with Flamingoes players 

Christopher Danjuma says his plan is to have a formidable Falconet team that will go all the way to win the maiden West African Football Union (WAFU) U20 Women’s Cup.

The tournament will take place from May 20 to June 02, 2023, in Ghana.

Danjuma disclosed to media in Abuja “I am sure very soon the NFF will make an announcement about the resumption of camping.

“This is the first time we are playing in this competition (WAFU B) and Nigeria is one of the key teams to reckon with in Africa.

“We are still compiling the list, as we seek to have a formidable team and having seen how the U17 (Flamingoes) played at the World Cup, with some players identified in the league, the identified players from Flamingos and in the league within the age bracket will form the next Falconets team. With this in mind, we will have a formidable team ready for the competition.”

The WAFU U20 Women’s Cup is a women’s association football competition contested by national teams of All West African Football Union.

The first edition was slated to be played in 2022 with eleven teams. It was initially planned for November 2021 but it was then postponed for four months.

Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ghana, Benin Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso have qualified to compete in their respective regional age-grade competitions.

Others are: Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia and Mauritania complete the sixteen teams to participate in the qualifying games.

Nigeria will play against the host, Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Ivory Coast.

