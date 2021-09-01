WAI Abuja elects new executives

The Abuja Branch of Women In Aviation International (WAI) has elected new executives to pilot the affairs of the group.

The new executives, according to a statement by the public relations officer, Salome Jatau, are Rekiya Mohammed from Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN as chairperson, Susan Okewu from Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as the vice chairperson, Lilian Chidozie from National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) as secretary and Glory Umeh also from FAAN as assistant secretary.

The rest are Eva Azinge of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) who was elected provost, Jatau from Accident Investigation Buarau (AIB) as the PRO and Helen Telzan as financial secretary.

In her acceptance speech, the chairperson, Mrs Mohammed promised to prioritise members’ welfare.