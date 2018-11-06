Wailing galore as Doctor dies in Benin after carrying out surgical operations

It is sorrow and tears at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), as the community mourn, the death of Dr. Okeoghene Edigba, said to have died as a result of exhaustion last Thursday.

Edigba, a Senior Registrar in the Department of Surgery of the Hospital, was said to have collapsed in the call room after performing four surgical operations back-to-back after all attempts to resuscitate him proved abortive.

Announcing the sad incident through his Twitter page, Dr. Etinosa Imagbenikaro, Edigba’s colleague at UBTH, said the deceased collapsed and died after performing four surgeries back to back.

“Dr. Okeoghene Edigba, a senior registrar in the Department of Surgery, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

“We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive”.

